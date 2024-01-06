Maxey notched 27 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 128-92 loss to the Knicks.

Maxey's 27 points was second on the 76ers behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid. While Maxey missed eight of his nine three-point attempts in Friday's loss, the team as a whole struggled as they converted just 6 of 23 attempts from beyond the arc. He's shooting 28.9 percent from three over his last six games, but has a chance to get right Saturday against the Jazz, who are coming off a blowout loss to the Celtics on Friday.