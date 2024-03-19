Maxey registered 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 98-91 victory over Miami.

Maxey didn't have his best shooting performance and had a rough time form beyond the arc, but he still reached the 30-point plateau while ending just two boards away from a triple-double. With Joel Embiid (knee) and Tobias Harris (ankle) sidelined, Maxey is the undisputed go-to player on offense for the 76ers. His usage rate will reflect that, as well as the fact that he's averaging 27.3 points per game since the beginning of March. He's also scored exactly 30 points in three straight appearances.