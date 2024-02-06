Maxey posted 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Maxey compiled seven points in the first three minutes of the game, but he was stifled afterwards, struggling from beyond the arc and falling shy of his typical 5.8 free-throw attempts per game. Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber stood strong in the paint and each drew charges to put Maxey in some light foul trouble, but he is a bounce-back candidate Wednesday versus Golden State.