Maxey could spend more time playing off the ball during the 2026-27 season, Chris Hine of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown should reduce Maxey's responsibilities as Philadelphia's primary ballhandler, potentially allowing him to generate more catch-and-shoot opportunities. Maxey converted 41.7 percent of his 3.4 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts per game during the 2026-26 regular season compared to just 33.5 percent on 5.2 pull-up attempts, so a change in shot profile could lead to improved efficiency from beyond the arc.