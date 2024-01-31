Coach Nick Nurse hopes Maxey (ankle) will be able to return Thursday against the Jazz, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey has missed the last three games due to a sprained left ankle, but Nurse said after Tuesday's game against the Warriors that the point guard is close to returning. "We're close with him," Nurse said Tuesday. "I was hoping he was going to make it tonight. When he didn't play last night. We thought we'd have him tonight, but it didn't work out that way. I would imagine [getting] a couple more days he should be ready to go." Maxey's return would provide the 76ers with a boost, especially if Joel Embiid (knee) is forced to miss additional time.