Maxey posted 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls.

Maxey scored a career-best 44 points against the Raptors on Friday, but the return of Joel Embiid was a sign that he was not going to repeat those numbers. The 14-point effort was a subpar performance compared to what he's done all season long, but fantasy owners shouldn't put too much stock into a performance in the second half of a back-to-back while playing on the road. After all, Maxey has scored 20-plus points in four of his seven appearances this season and has surpassed the 30-point mark in two of his last three.