Maxey logged 18 points (8-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 victory over the Jazz.

Maxey contributed across the board in this one despite suffering through a tough shooting night. Luckily, the 76ers didn't need much help in the scoring department, as Joel Embiid scored more than half of his team's points with 59. Maxey set a new top mark on the season with four steals and also scored in double figures for the tenth straight contest.