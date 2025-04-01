Coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that Maxey (finger) practiced Friday and continues to work out but is considered day-to-day moving forward, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Maxey hasn't played since March 3 due to a right finger sprain but appears to be nearing a return to action. However, with Philadelphia currently sitting at 13th in the Eastern Conference, it remains to be seen if they will risk the health of their star guard by having him return before the end of the 2024-25 campaign.