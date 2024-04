Maxey (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Although Maxey continues to deal with left hip tightness, he's coming off a dominant performance in which he tallied 52 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 54 minutes during a double-overtime win over the Spurs on Sunday. If he's cleared to play Tuesday, his workload will likely depend on whether Joel Embiid (knee), Tobias Harris (knee), Kyle Lowry (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are available.