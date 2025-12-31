Maxey registered 34 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.

Tuesday's win marked Maxey's second game with at least 30 points and 10 assists this season, and his 12 assists were his second most of the year. The 25-year-old guard is in the midst of his best season as a pro, as he's on track to set career highs in points (30.8), assists (7.1) and rebounds (4.3) per game. He trails only Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the league lead in points per game.