Maxey notched 27 points (8-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and one rebound over 35 minutes in Monday's 124-115 win over Houston.

Maxey led all players in Monday's contest in threes made while pacing the 76ers in assists and ending three points short of the 30-point mark in a winning effort. Maxey has buried six or more threes in four games this year, scoring 25 or more points in all four of those games. Maxey has tallied at least 25 points and seven assists in four of his last five outings.