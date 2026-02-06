Maxey amassed 26 points (11-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Lakers.

The double-double was Maxey's sixth of the season. The star guard has been struggling to find his shot from downtown, going 2-for-14 on three-point attempts over the last two games, but he's scored at least 20 points in nine of the last 12 contests while averaging 23.7 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.7 steals and 2.4 threes.