Maxey scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-106 preseason win over the Hawks.

James Harden remains away from the Sixers due to his trade demand, and it's looking doubtful he'll be in the lineup when the regular season tips off Thursday, Oct. 26 against the Bucks. That could be good news for Maxey though, as the fourth-year guard sees more of the ball after recording a career-high 24.1 percent usage rate last season. Joel Embiid remains the centerpiece of Philly's offense, but with Maxey as the No. 2 option rather than the No. 3, a career-best campaign would likely follow.