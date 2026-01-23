Maxey registered 36 points (15-28 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime victory over the Rockets.

It was a two-way effort from Maxey in the overtime win, as he hit some clutch shots down the stretch and ripped away the rock from Amen Thompson on one of Houston's final possessions to seal the deal for Philly. However, he again struggled from distance, finishing 2-for-10 from long-range. Maxey has been in a three-point funk over the past five games, going 9-for-38 from beyond the arc, but it shouldn't be long before the 39.7 percent three-point shooter finds his rhythm again.