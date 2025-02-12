Maxey (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Maxey was a late addition to the injury report with a right knee contusion and will ultimately miss Philadelphia's final game before the All-Star break. Coach Nick Nurse said Maxey took knee-to-knee contact during Tuesday's loss to Toronto, but the extent of the injury remains unclear. In Maxey's absence, Jared Butler, Ricky Council and Jeff Dowtin are candidates for increased roles.
