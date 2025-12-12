76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Maxey was previously listed as probable, so he's trending in the wrong direction. The point guard leads the NBA in minutes and has yet to miss a game this season, but that could change following this news. If Maxey does sit out, the 76ers could lean on VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes and Jared McCain.
