Maxey had 27 points (8-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Maxey was sharp from beyond the arc and drained at least three treys for the fifth consecutive game. However, and despite the 27-point haul, that was perhaps the lone positive aspect in Maxey's outing, as he went 3-for-12 in two-point shots. Maxey has scored at least 22 points in five straight contests and is trending in the right direction following a subpar start to the campaign, but the lack of efficiency remains an issue, particularly in games where Joel Embiid (knee) isn't around. Maxey remains valuable across all formats, and while fantasy managers would welcome an uptick in efficiency, he'll remain a valuable asset as long as he continues to surpass the 20-point mark regularly while also putting up decent peripheral stats.