Maxey collected 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in a 103-94 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.

After getting a spot start for Ben Simmons, who missed just one game due to a sore back, Maxey returned to his bench role and had a solid two-way performance. The guard needed just 16 minutes to score in double figures for the third consecutive contest. Over that stretch, Maxey has averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.