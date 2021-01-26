Maxey scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

Both Ben Simmons and Shake Milton ran into foul trouble, opening a path to minutes for Maxey. After seeing only six and 13 minutes respectively in his last two games due to Seth Curry's return, Maxey once again flashed his scoring potential with an increased role. When the Sixers are fully healthy, Maxey isn't likely to see big minutes. However, when given the opportunity, he's shown plenty of ability as a playmaker and is worth monitoring as a result.