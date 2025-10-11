Maxey popped off for 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists and three triples in just 12 minutes of action during Friday's preseason loss to the Magic.

Maxey has looked great through the preseason thus far, so managers can feel confident investing an early-round pick on the sixth-year guard on draft day. Yes, he did experience some freak injuries last season that limited him to just 52 games, but he's only two years removed from a 70-game, All-Star-caliber season. He looks ready to bounce back in a big way.