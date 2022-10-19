Maxey closed Tuesday's 126-117 loss to the Celtics with 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Maxey was on the floor for every second of the second and fourth quarters and scored 15 of his 21 points in those periods. The 21-year-old was able to get 16 shot attempts as Philadelphia staggered playing time between James Harden and Maxey with Maxey receiving some rest while Harden played nearly all of the first and third quarters. After an up-and-down rookie season, Maxey produced an excellent sophomore campaign, averaging 17.5 points while making 48.5 percent of shot attempts and 42.7 percent of three-point tries. He's likely to play a pivotal role in the Sixers' offense as the season progresses.