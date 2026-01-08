Maxey accumulated 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 win over Washington.

The 25-year-old guard scored at least 20 points for a seventh straight game, and the Sixers' offense hums to life now that the roster is fully healthy. Over that stretch, Maxey is averaging 29.9 points, 7.6 assists, 5.0 boards, 4.1 threes, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.