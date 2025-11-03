Maxey tallied 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 victory over the Nets.

Maxey produced at a high level across the board, finishing second on his squad in scoring while leading the first unit in rebounds and assists. The 24-year-old has been scorching hot to start the 2025-26 season, putting up 20-plus points in all six appearances while averaging 4.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists along the way.