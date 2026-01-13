Maxey amassed 33 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 115-102 win over the Raptors.

Maxey caught fire early in this one, scoring 18 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter. The star point guard posted at least 33 points in both halves of this back-to-back set, and he has now reached the 30-point threshold in 19 of his 36 regular-season appearances thus far. Additionally, he torched the nets from beyond the arc Monday after shooting 2-for-7 from downtown in Sunday's overtime loss to Toronto.