76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Drops 36 points at MSG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey finished Saturday's 130-119 win over the Knicks with 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.
The All-Star point guard put on a show in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd Saturday, needed just 22 shots to score 36 points while connecting on a game-high six three-pointers. Maxey has scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games and in 17 games this season, and the sixth-year pro has managed to take on an even greater role while playing alongside Paul George and Joel Embiid. Over his last eight outings, Maxey has averaged 30.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 1.9 steals over 39.7 minutes per game.
