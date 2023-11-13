Maxey erupted for 50 points (20-32 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 39 minutes in Sunday's 137-126 win over the Pacers.

It was a career-high scoring effort from Maxey and the third 50-point game in the NBA this season. His night was capped off with a contested step back three with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to reach the half century mark. Sunday was the first time Maxey has led the 76ers in scoring since the season opener, with Joel Embiid leading in points in each of the last eight games. Maxey has stepped up spectacularly in his increased role following the departure of James Harden and has scored 20-plus points in all but one game this year. Maxey could well be on his way to his first All-Star appearance should he continue to be productive and the 76ers stay atop the Eastern Conference standings.