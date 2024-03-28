Maxey accumulated 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.
The fourth-yard guard led all scorers on the night as he scored at least 24 points for the fourth straight game and the seventh time in the last eight contests. Over that latter stretch, Maxey has averaged 25.3 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals as he continues to carry the offensive load for the Sixers in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee).
