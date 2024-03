Maxey finished Friday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers with 27 points (10-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes.

The fourth-year guard bounced back from a poor shooting effort in Phoenix to lead all scorers on the night in Los Angeles, but it wasn't enough to get the Sixers a win. Over six games since returning from a concussion, Maxey has averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 boards, 2.5 threes and 0.8 steals.