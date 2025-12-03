Maxey recorded 35 points (13-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-102 win over the Wizards.

Maxey was hot from the jump in this one, dropping in 15 points by halftime, and he likely would have had an even bigger game if it weren't for the blowout. Despite logging a season-low 29 minutes, he still matched his season high in steals. He also finished with zero turnovers and a plus-23 point differential. Maxey will look to keep the good times rolling Thursday against the Warriors.