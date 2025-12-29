Maxey ended with 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-104 loss to the Thunder.

The 25-year-old point guard led the Sixers in scoring on the afternoon, but none of his teammates managed more than 13 points. Maxey has topped 25 points in four of five games since returning from an illness that cost him two contests, averaging 27.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 threes, 2.6 boards and 2.0 steals over that stretch.