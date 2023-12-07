Maxey had 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 131-126 win over the Wizards.

Maxey was a late scratch Friday against the Celtics with an injury, but was able to return for Wednesday's game along with Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre. Maxey took a back seat to the 50-point performance of Embiid, but the former tied with De'Anthony Melton with a team-best plus-12 point differential. Maxey has now scored at least 25 points in six of his last seven games and has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in three of his last four apperances.