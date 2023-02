Maxey closed Monday's 123-104 victory over the Rockets with 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes.

Maxey's production has been all over the place lately, but this is what he's capable of when he's in a rhythm. On top of the offense, coach Doc Rivers sounded excited about Maxey's improved defense and said it's been trending in the right direction in recent games.