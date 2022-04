Maxey posted 38 points (14-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 131-111 victory over Toronto.

While the focus with the 76ers is usually on Joel Embiid and James Harden, surprisingly it was Maxey who took the lead to begin the team's playoff run. The second-year guard had a breakout regular season but he's found another gear in recent weeks, averaging 23.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 threes, 2.1 boards and 1.0 steals since the beginning of April.