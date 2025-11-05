Maxey closed with 39 points (14-26 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Bulls.

Maxey almost single-handedly kept Philly in the game, continuing his hot start on the offensive end. He's managed to remain efficient despite a high volume of shot attempts, drilling 48.3 percent of his tries from the field over his previous five appearances. Maxey is averaging 34.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals over this five-game stretch.