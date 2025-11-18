Maxey amassed 39 points (13-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in Monday's 110-108 win over the Clippers.

Maxey delivered an efficient performance from the field en route to his eighth game with at least 30 points in 13 regular-season appearances thus far. The star point guard also tied for the team lead in assists after dishing out a season-low three dimes in Friday's loss to Detroit. Maxey continues to serve as Philadelphia's top offensive option, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 31.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 39.2 minutes per contest.