Maxey erupted for 40 points (13-24 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals, one block and one turnover in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 season-opening win over Boston.

Maxey was en fuego from the jump in this one, dropping in 22 points by halftime, and he was on the floor for all but seven minutes in this game. After averaging 37.7 minutes per game last season while rocking a 29.8 usage rate, it looks like Maxey will again be operating with a heavy workload this year, so hopefully, he'll be able to stay healthy.