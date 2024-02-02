Maxey closed Thursday's 127-124 victory over the Jazz with 51 points (17-27 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 41 minutes.

The fourth-year guard had missed the prior three games with a sprained ankle, but with Joel Embiid (knee) also still sidelined, Maxey had to handle the scoring load for the Sixers and responded by setting a new career scoring high. It's the second time this season he's reached 50 points, a mark he hit Nov. 12 against the Pacers. The seven made three-pointers also tied his season high, and in 12 games since the beginning of January, Maxey is averaging 26.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.2 threes, 3.0 boards and 1.6 steals.