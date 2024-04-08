Maxey closed with 52 points (19-41 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals over 54 minutes during Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime victory over San Antonio.

The fourth-year guard took advantage of the extra court time to set a new career scoring high while dropping at least 50 points for the third time this season -- something only Wilt Chamberlain, Joel Embiid and Allen Iverson have also done in 76ers history. Maxey has scored 25-plus points in eight of his last 12 games, and he's averaged 26.2 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.