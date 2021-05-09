Maxey registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot cross 35 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 win over the Pistons.

The rookie out of Kentucky drew the start for Ben Simmons (back) and turned in a very effective game. Maxey would probably be a Rookie of the Year candidate on another team, but he's spent his first season amidst Philly's crowded backcourt depth chart. The first-round pick will only see worthwhile fantasy value if a major backcourt injury occurs.