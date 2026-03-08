Maxey exited to the locker room with 16 seconds remaining in Saturday's 125-116 loss to the Hawks due to an apparent right hand injury, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. He posted 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three steals and two rebounds across 38 minutes.

The star point guard reached the 30-point threshold for the fourth time over his last seven games, though he collided with Adem Bona late in the fourth quarter and exited to the locker room while holding his right hand. If Maxey is forced to miss time, Cameron Payne and Quentin Grimes would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes. Maxey's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game in Cleveland.