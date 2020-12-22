Coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that Maxey will be a part of the Sixers' rotation to begin the season, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports. "He has shown himself well," Rivers said. "He will get minutes."

The rookie out of Kentucky apparently made a positive impression during training camp, and it looks like he'll work his way into the rotation -- likely as the Sixers' fifth guard behind Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Seth Curry and Danny Green. Size-wise, Maxey profiles as more of a point guard, but he brings excellent energy on the defensive end, so he could be tasked with guarding opposing shooting guards, as well.