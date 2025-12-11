76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Expected to go vs. Pacers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey is probable for Friday's game against Indiana due to illness.
Maxey is dealing with an illness, but it doesn't look as though it'll force him to miss any time. Expect clarification on his availability closer to tipoff.
