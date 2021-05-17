Maxey turned in 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assts, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Magic.

The Sixers sat all of their starters, but it didn't matter much against the injury-riddled Magic. Although it was a meaningless game for the top seed in the East, Maxey delivered a reminder of why he was Philly's first-round pick this season. It will be exciting to see how Maxey performs after a full season and some playoff experience. Assuming Ben Simmons remains with the squad, a one-two punch of Maxey and Simmons in the backcourt could make for a dominating duo moving forward.