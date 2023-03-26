Maxey contributed 37 points (14-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Suns.

Despite the fact the Sixers lost by 20 points, Maxey had one of his best performances of the season while registering his second-best scoring output of the campaign. The former Kentucky star has been outstanding in recent games and extended his streak of games with 20-plus points to five appearances, proving he can thrive as the team's third-best option on offense behind Joel Embiid and James Harden (Achilles). He also showed he can step his game up if one of the two stars is missing. Maxey is averaging 23.0 points per game since the beginning of March.