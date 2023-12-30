Maxey supplied 42 points (13-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 14-15 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes during Friday's 131-127 win over the Rockets.

Maxey seems to have shaken off his woeful Christmas performance when he finished with 12 points in 4-for-20 shooting in a loss to the Heat, as he has recorded 23 and 42 points in his subsequent two games. That game against Miami was nothing more than a bump on the road, however, as Maxey has posted 20-plus performances in six of his last seven games. He should continue to operate as Philadelphia's primary offensive weapon while Joel Embiid (ankle) remains sidelined.