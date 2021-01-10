Maxey recorded 39 points (18-33 FG, 3-8 3PT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 44 minutes in the 115-103 loss to Denver on Saturday.

Maxey exploded onto the scene as the best shooter for Philly in the loss Saturday. The Kentucky product has been receiving some increased time lately and was given his first start after multiple players had to sit out due to injury or COVID protocol. Maxey surely did not disappoint and not only did he have the hot hand, but he also held his own in the paint. With this performance, it would not be a surprise if the rookie is given a bigger role as the season continues.