Maxey started at point guard and put up 39 points (18-33 FG, 3-8 3PT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 44 minutes in Saturday's 115-103 loss to the Nuggets.

The 76ers were down to just seven players due to injury and COVID-19 health and safety protocols, resulting in Maxey and the six other available options all taking on expanded roles. Maxey stepped in to fill the void left by the absences of Ben Simmons (knee) and Joel Embiid (back), maintaining a massive 30.9 percent usage rate while shooting efficiently and committing only two turnovers. Since Simmons and Embiid have cleared protocols, both could be back for Monday's game in Atlanta if their injuries aren't significant, but the 76ers are still expected to be without multiple key rotation players. With that in mind, Maxey looks primed to at least serve as a secondary scoring option in the short term, making him an attractive pickup as the 76ers prepare for a five-game week.