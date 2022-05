Maxey ended with 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 99-79 win over Miami.

After a scoreless first half, Maxey exploded in the second and carried the 76ers to their first win of the series. Through his first nine playoff appearances this season, the second-year combo guard has averaged 22.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 40.9 minutes per game.