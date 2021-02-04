Maxey didn't score (0-1 FG) but added two rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's win over Charlotte.

This was the first game in which the rookie failed to provide any offense since Jan. 20 against Boston, as Maxey was a non-factor across five minutes. Since not scoring during that Jan. 20 outing, Maxey has recored double figures just once while averaging 5.3 points per game over his past eight games played.