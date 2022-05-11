Maxey notched nine points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 loss to Miami.

After igniting the 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Maxey dropped a dud in Game 5. He wasn't alone as the entire Philadelphia offense fell flat, scoring its fewest points of the postseason. The second-year guard broke out during the regular season in the absence of Ben Simmons and has averaged 20.8 points on 49.4 percent shooting through the 76ers' first 11 playoff games. Maxey will need to be at his best in Game 6 if Philadelphia hopes to avoid elimination.